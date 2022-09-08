IVREA. The 2023 edition of the Carnival is desired. The desire for Carnival did not escape and the invitation enclosed in a banner of the orange-throwers of the Tuchini in Borghetto in the city flagged without the party last February Lassoma nen ch’as perda ‘l Carlevè, was certainly accepted. This does not mean, however, that there are no unknowns to face, between the unknowns of autumn linked to the pandemic and the high prices that also impact on Carnival, from the cost of oranges to horses.

Simone Lavezzo is the president of the casting wagons association and vice president of the association of components, led by Paolo Diane. «I am optimistic about the possibility of a regular running of the 2023 Historic Carnival – says Lavezzo -. If the event were to start today, in the month of September, like all the other summer events now widely held in our area, I do not see the reason why the Ivrea Carnival cannot be held, but our party falls in winter and today it is not you can know what you will encounter. It could be all or nothing, the pandemic problem could reappear in an important way: making predictions about the future is impossible, maybe there was someone with a crystal ball ». This does not mean, however, that there are no meetings to discuss the issue. «We constantly hear about how nothing is being done to organize Carnival 2023 – Lavezzo specifies -. But this is not true: there have been and will be meetings with the sole objective of organizing the demonstration. The Foundation is also engaged with the members in order to be ready for 2023. Then certainly the final authorization does not depend on us, but on the competent bodies and I fear it will be slow in coming ».

Alongside the issue of authorizations, the issue of costs emerges strongly. Issue that concerns both the expenses that the Foundation will have to face to set up the event, and from the point of view of the costs that each component and each participant will be called to bear. “Unfortunately, the biggest unknown concerns the economic aspect – adds Lavezzo -. As for the casting wagons, the increases in oranges will be significant which, together with transport, will lead to a price higher than expected. To all this we must also add the cost of the horses which, given the lack and availability of the same, will lead to out-of-control rental prices. To date there are 54 jet wagons registered in the register. The desire to return to the square is great, but honestly I don’t know what to expect. The waiting time is worn out, not having done Carnival for a few years will lead, I am sure, to the renunciation of someone and I also believe that with this increase in costs it will not be easy to reach the number of orange throwers on the wagons (10 in pairs, 12 in shooting to four) “.

Roberto Anselmo is the president of the jet wagon drivers register. He has no doubts: «Everyone’s will is to have Carnival. Right now we are in the pits. Paraphrasing a terminology used for a car race, we wait for someone to give us the go-ahead to line up on the starting line and wait for the green light to start. In words I have heard from many quarters that the event will take place, but to date there is no official statement yet so we just have to wait confidently ». «Inevitably – he adds – I expect a price increase given what is happening in these times. There are excessively high prices everywhere and it is clear that an impact on our Carnival is certain as well. The shortage of horses should also not be underestimated: in our area they have decreased substantially. To date we cannot know, but there may be a waiver of the participation of some jet wagon that decides not to register for the 2023 edition. But I repeat: the desire to be there is great. Returning to the square, meeting friends, blowing up our party once again is what we all want, but it doesn’t depend on us ». –