Sébastien Vahaamahina forced to stop his career after another concussion

We will never see Sébastien Vahaamahina again on a rugby pitch. In an interview at The team, the international second line of Clermont explained that he was forced to put an end to his career, after a new concussion in December.

This is the tenth listed in six years, he says in this interview published on the site of the sports daily on the evening of Friday May 5. ” There were others, but apparently they weren’t recorded in my medical records. “I have increasingly strong symptoms after each concussion, with an impact on my life as a professional rugby player, but also on my private life”says the 31-year-old player, referring to his ” headache “ses “dizziness” or even his « fatigue ».

Sébastien Vahaamahina, who has forty-six selections with the XV of France, has not played with Clermont since December 10, 2022 and a match against the South African franchise of the Stormers (24-14), in the Champions Cup. “A week later, I wanted to come to the stadium driving alone. Result: I fell asleep in the parking lot when I arrived, I was so exhausted from having driven not even fifteen minutes. We also had to postpone my nose operation because anesthesia was not recommended in my condition., he continues. After two operations, the former Brive and Perpignan player, who arrived at Marcel-Michelin in 2014, has “resumed an almost normal life”but he continues to live with “a sharp sword above the head”.

Rest periods not respected

In this interview, the rugby player criticizes the Auvergne team for not assuming its responsibilities. “Five months have passed and [les dirigeants de Clermont] could have made me a decent and clear proposal to properly end my story with the club. If they haven’t, they don’t want to. The club continues to buy time and hope that I give up. I thought I deserved more respect. I am disappointed and hurt. »

During the week, he and his club received a letter from the French Rugby Federation (FFR) indicating the withdrawal of his license; a decision taken following a letter from the team doctor et a recommendation from the medical committee. Sébastien Vahaamahina claims to have never been summoned before a commission. “I am ashamed for my club while my dismissal for incapacity is in progressdeplores the native of Noumea. I have a lot of trouble setting foot in the stadium. I told the leaders that they had ruined everything, as if they had erased everything. I was programmed to play, to give my all and to perform. »

“They had to and must protect us. Players have duties but also rights. They are in a hurry to finish me off. All of this is unfair. (…) We are like cars for them. And when we’re screwed, we go to the scrapyard”he advances, believing that“on several occasions the rest periods after concussions have not been respected”. He is the third ASM player to denounce the attitude of the Auvergne club: the second line Jamie Cudmore and the third line Alexandre Lapandry, they had filed a complaint against the formation for “endangering the lives of others”.

