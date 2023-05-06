E-procurement: over 200 participants in the public debate on the interoperability of digital platforms

Yesterday, Thursday 4 May, the public debate organized by AgID, ANAC and the Department for Digital Transformation took place, on the definition of the technical rules to which e-procurement platforms will have to adapt. The new Public Procurement Code entrusts AgID, in agreement with ANAC and the Department for Digital Transformation, with the drafting of the document containing the technical requirements as well as the methods of certification of the platforms.

There were over 200 participants, including market operators, contracting authorities, aggregators and stakeholders in general.

During the meeting, the issue of interoperability requirements between platforms and enabling digital infrastructural services was addressed. A subject deeply felt by market operators who contributed to the debate with observations, questions and suggestions.

The path of participation and permanent consultation of the market, launched by AgID as early as April 2022 with the previous reference legislation, aims to involve all subjects who in various capacities deal with e-procurement to bring out proposals, criticalities and suggestions aimed at defining technical rules consistent with the current state of implementation of procurement platforms.

