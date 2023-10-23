senators are concerned about the “risks weighing” on the delivery of certain Olympic works

The Senate Committee on Culture, Education and Communication reserved its vote on Tuesday October 17 on the appropriations for the Sport, youth and community life mission. Reason: before making a decision, it hopes to have more precise information on the overall cost of the Olympic and Paralympic Games for public finances and on the schedule of the Olympic projects.

On this last point, “risks weigh on the delivery schedule of the Olympic works”noted Eric Jeansannetas (Socialist Party), special rapporteur of the mission on these credits.

While recalling that in 2022 “the budgetary documents indicated that “most of the equipment will have been received for 2023, the most important of which are the Arena Porte de La Chapelle, the renovated Stade de France, the Yves-du-Manoir stadium [à Colombes] and the Marseille marina”he stressed that delivery “all of these facilities, with the exception of the Yves-du-Manoir stadium, have been postponed until 2024”.

In the eyes of the senator “this is not reassuring”because the delivery of the works assumes that there is “sufficient time for provision” of this equipment to the Games Organizing Committee (Cojop), “at the risk that this would otherwise result in additional costs for the latter”.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers One year before the Paris 2024 Olympics, construction sites in the final stretch

The Grand Palace, the “greatest concern”

In a report on the Games, submitted to Parliament in July, the Court of Auditors highlighted that delays existed for the construction sites of the athletes’ village, the media village, the Arena Porte de La Chapelle, and were subject to optimization of schedules and measures to extend schedules and increase staff numbers to reduce them.

“If they were to persist, the reception dates for these works could be postponed by a few weeks, thereby limiting the period for lifting reservations before they are made available to Cojop and the latter carries out temporary arrangements”, had warned the Court of Auditors. However, she did not have “no major operational risk identified” for the delivery of these works: “All works should be ready for the start of the event. »

The “greatest concern”according to Jeansannetas, concerns the work on the Grand Palais in Paris, which will host fencing and taekwondo competitions: “They are experiencing significant delays. The administration, however, assures that all the works should be delivered before the start of the games. »

In its report in July, the Court of Auditors explained that “the trajectory of the Grand Palais construction site is currently considered critical”. She emphasized that, on a budgetary level, there was “a risk of exceeding the envelope, estimated at nearly 9 million euros” and that acceptance of the work, initially scheduled for the end of February 2024, had been postponed to the end of March or the beginning of April 2024.

“Regrettable uncertainties” on security and transport costs

The other subject of “blockage”immediately, for the Senate Culture Committee, concerns the absence of an overall estimate of the cost of the Games, beyond the budgets of Solideo (the company in charge of the construction sites) and Cojop, and the uncertainties over a certain number of expenditures concerning public finances.

Read also: Paris 2024: what the State and communities are financing for the Olympic and Paralympic Games

Mr. Jeansannetas listed them: “The total cost of Games security is not known”, while“it is likely that the State will have to mobilize internal security forces, the operational reserves of the police and the gendarmerie, as well as the military. The overall costs relating to transport are also not known. A complete review of the impact on the State budget of the tax exemptions granted to the Games has not yet been established either.

Read also: Paris 2024: without quantifying it, the government ensures that the impact of the tax exemptions for the Olympics will be limited

“These uncertainties are regrettable, as we enter the final stretch of preparation for the Games”considers Mr. Jeansannetas, who says he hopes that“they will be lifted quickly”, particularly in light of the hearings that are to be conducted by senators in November. In the meantime, the Culture Committee has followed it in its recommendation to put in reserve the vote on the appropriations for the Sport, youth and community life mission.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Paris 2024: “Wanting membership in the Games supposes (also) pedagogy and transparency”

Philippe Le Coeur

Share this: Facebook

X

