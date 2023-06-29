Sensational scam at the Lewa Safari Marathon: the winner is not the real runner

The organizing committee of the Lewa Safari Marathona marathon that is run every year in the wide nature reserve Of Isiolo (Kenya)had to cancel the athlete’s victory Philip Kingen in last Saturday’s race due to a “breaking the rules”. The reason for the cancellation lies precisely in the sensational fact that the winner of the tender was not actually the real Kigen, but only an impostor who had substituted for the athlete disguising his identity.

Read Also

Serie B, Helbiz skips: Balata has to do without 6 million, Sky and Dazn forced to make up. Next season is already a mess

Through an official statement, the Lewa Safari Conservancy communicated that there was another athlete using theidentity of Kigen who, with this victory, had won, in addition to the burdens of glory, also 150 thousand Kenyan shillings (just under 1000 euros at the exchange rate). Following the disqualification of the fake Kigen, the victory was reassigned John Miteirunner-up with two minutes gap from the first.

Read Also

Olympics, here is the first victim of the Cortina bobsled track. Story: “I’ve Lost Everything”

Previous Article

Italian athletics has arrived on the roof of Europe and dreams big: there is life beyond Tamberi and Jacobs

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

