BANQUETS

Separated by ten points in the standings, on Sunday, on the occasion of the eleventh first round matchday of group B of the First category, Banchette Ivrea and Montanaro arrive at this important Canavese derby with different spirits: the people of Ivrea want to redeem the too heavy defeat of a week does against Ponderano, while Montanaro aims to give continuity to the home victory against Cigliano and thus remain at the top of the standings. A challenge that at least in the last fifteen years had never been proposed, but the same cannot be said for the two coaches. To see them again against, it is enough to go back in memory to just one season: last year, in fact, Giammarco Morisi, Montanaro’s coach, challenged the Aosta Valley Saint Vincent Châtillon at Perucca in Saint-Vincent, led by the current coach of Banchette Ivrea, Marco Girelli and then it was the latter who won the comeback, from 0-2 to 3-2.

A comeback that Morisi now hopes to return: «Sunday I expect an open match, between two teams who want to do well. Unfortunately Capirone and Bertone will still be absent, while D’Agostino will be recovered».

Ready for the challenge, the Banchette Ivrea coach Marco Girelli comments: «We will face the strongest team in the championship and unfortunately the suspended Federico Bevolo will be absent». Always remaining in group B, Vischese and Strambinese 1924 away respectively with Quaronese and Gattinara. The other challenges: Sizzano-Serravallese, Biogliese-Santhià, Valle Cervo-Ponderano and Virtus Vercelli-Pro Roasio.

Classification: Montanaro 25 points; They ponder 24; Gattinara and Quaronese 18; Cigliano 16; Banchette Ivrea 15; Vischese and Pro Palazzolo 14; Valle Cervo and Biogliese 13; Pro Rosasio 12; Virtus Vercelli and Sizzano 10; Strambinese 1924 9; Santhià and Serravallese 7. In group C instead, Agliè Valle Sacra and Bosconerese at home against Barcanova and Grand Paradis, while Mappanese away against Torinese. These are the other matches: Cafasse Balangero-Corio, Cgc Aosta-Mathi Lanzese, Ciriè-Fiano Plus, Real Orione Vallette-Saint Vincent Châtillon and Sportiva Nolese-San Maurizio. Classification: Barcanova 28 points; Turin 19; Bosconerese 18; St. Maurice 17; Sport Nolese 16; Mappanese 15; Fiano Plus and Grand Paradis 14; Cafasse Balangero, Agliè Valle Sacra, Real Orione Vallette, Cgc Aosta and Mathi Lanzese 13; Corium 8; Cirie 6, Saint Vincent Chatillon 3.