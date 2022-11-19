Home World Russia has launched a nuclear missile without an atomic warhead into Ukraine: warning or necessity?
World

Russia has launched a nuclear missile without an atomic warhead into Ukraine: warning or necessity?

Russia has launched a nuclear missile without an atomic warhead into Ukraine: warning or necessity?

ODESSA – The Russians during the bombing of Ukrainian cities on November 17 used a missile Kh-55 which is usually used as a carrier for an atomic weapon, but they replaced the atomic warhead with an inert warhead – which was found and photographed. It means that the missile did not carry explosives and was only a very heavy and fast (and also expensive) object hurled at the target, in this case the capital Kiev.

