On the evening of November 18, the Municipal Headquarters of the Leading Group for Epidemic Response held a video scheduling meeting to convey the spirit of learning from the speech made by Wang Ning, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, when he investigated and guided the epidemic prevention and control work in Kunming, analyzed and judged the epidemic situation, and provided guidance for the city’s epidemic prevention and control. The work is rescheduled and redeployed.

Liu Hongjian, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Liu Hongjian pointed out

Secretary Wang Ning of the Provincial Party Committee came to our city to investigate and guide the epidemic prevention and control work, and put forward clear work requirements, which fully reflected the importance and concern of the Provincial Party Committee for Kunming’s work.

●All departments at all levels in the city must earnestly study and deeply understand the spirit of Secretary Wang Ning’s speech, unify their thinking and understanding, clarify the goal direction, and consolidate their work responsibilities. We will do our best to curb the spread of the epidemic.

Liu Hongjian pointed out

At present, the number of new cases in our city continues to increase, and the situation of epidemic prevention and control is severe.

●Departments at all levels and departments in the city must earnestly shoulder the responsibility for prevention and control, and the main responsible comrades in all regions must go deep into the front line, personally grasp the whole process, transmit pressure layer by layer, and compact responsibility layer by layer, so as to promote the full implementation of various prevention and control measures.

●The epidemic prevention and control headquarters at all levels must maintain efficient operation, accurately study and judge the epidemic situation and transmission risks, strengthen overall planning, optimize work processes, improve work efficiency, and ensure the smooth connection and efficient implementation of all aspects of epidemic prevention and control.

●It is necessary to further strengthen the construction of prevention and control capabilities, continue to strengthen the reserves of medical teams, dispatch teams, designated hospitals, isolation places, etc., closely integrate the development and changes of the epidemic situation, and dynamically deploy prevention and control resources. Stay on guard and fight as hard as you can to curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible.

Liu Hongjian emphasized

●According to the development trend of the epidemic situation, we must implement the requirements of the “four mornings”, pay close attention to every chain, every region, every link, and every point, and carry out risk investigations in a more in-depth, high-quality, efficient, comprehensive and thorough manner. Find and control key risk personnel as quickly as possible, accurately delineate control areas, and resolutely and effectively block the chain of transmission.

●It is necessary to do a good job of normalized prevention and control in the society, implement normalized prevention and control measures in public places such as wearing masks, scanning codes to measure temperature, and checking nucleic acid test certificates, give full play to the role of “sentry points” such as fever clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies, and improve multiple Trigger the monitoring and early warning mechanism at one point to minimize the risk of social transmission.

●It is necessary to insist on moving the checkpoints forward, refine and improve the epidemic prevention and control measures in key places such as “two stations and one venue” and important traffic checkpoints, strictly implement the requirements of “on-site inspection, on-site inspection, and on-site management”, and guard the entrance of epidemic prevention and control.

Liu Jiachen, Liu Shenshou, Li Kangping, Sun Jie, Zhang Pan, and the provincial expert group attended the meeting. Xia Junsong chaired the meeting.

Source: Kunming Daily

