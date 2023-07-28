Serbia, Pokusevski towards absence from the World Cup

National debut in FIBA ​​competitions postponed for Aleksej Pokusevski: the Thunder winger will not be at the 2023 World Cup despite his inclusion in Serbia’s squad. In fact, the Zumal portal refers to the lack of green light from the medical team with Pokusevski that he will not be able to train with the ball until the end of August, after having recovered in recent weeks from a small fracture suffered during a summer workout.

