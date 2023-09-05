Serbian Basketball Player Loses Kidney in World Cup Match

In a shocking turn of events, Serbian basketball player Borisa Simanic has lost one of his kidneys due to an injury sustained during a World Cup match against South Sudan. The Serbian basketball federation reported this unfortunate news on Monday.

Simanic underwent two surgeries in Manila, as the doctors had to operate on him a second time to remove his kidney after complications arose from the initial surgery. Dragan Radovanovic, the team doctor, confirmed the news.

Despite this devastating setback, Serbia will continue to compete in the tournament and face Lithuania in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The Serbian team was deeply affected by the news, with striker Nikola Milutinov expressing his shock and sending prayers for Simanic’s speedy recovery. Milutinov stated that the team initially couldn’t believe something so severe could happen and that it has had a significant impact on them.

Simanic sustained the injury during the match against South Sudan when he was nudged by Sudanese player Nuni Omot while trying to score under the basket. He screamed in pain and fell to his knees seconds later.

Omot, expressing remorse, insisted that he had no intention of causing any harm. Milutinov shared that the Serbian team was left stunned by the incident and had a challenging time coping with it.

“We didn’t sleep after the game. We had to get blood for him, because he was losing a lot of blood,” Milutinov revealed. “It was a very hard time for everyone. I hope this doesn’t happen to anyone in the world.”

Simanic’s release from the Manila hospital where he is currently being treated is uncertain. The player had contributed three points in 20 minutes of gameplay as a substitute during three World Cup games.

This incident has shocked the basketball community and reminds us of the physical risks athletes face while competing at the highest level. The Serbian team will undoubtedly rally around Simanic and continue to compete in the tournament with heavy hearts.

