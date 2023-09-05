Home » Serbian Basketball Player Loses Kidney in World Cup Match
Sports

Serbian Basketball Player Loses Kidney in World Cup Match

by admin
Serbian Basketball Player Loses Kidney in World Cup Match

Serbian Basketball Player Loses Kidney in World Cup Match

In a shocking turn of events, Serbian basketball player Borisa Simanic has lost one of his kidneys due to an injury sustained during a World Cup match against South Sudan. The Serbian basketball federation reported this unfortunate news on Monday.

Simanic underwent two surgeries in Manila, as the doctors had to operate on him a second time to remove his kidney after complications arose from the initial surgery. Dragan Radovanovic, the team doctor, confirmed the news.

Despite this devastating setback, Serbia will continue to compete in the tournament and face Lithuania in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The Serbian team was deeply affected by the news, with striker Nikola Milutinov expressing his shock and sending prayers for Simanic’s speedy recovery. Milutinov stated that the team initially couldn’t believe something so severe could happen and that it has had a significant impact on them.

Simanic sustained the injury during the match against South Sudan when he was nudged by Sudanese player Nuni Omot while trying to score under the basket. He screamed in pain and fell to his knees seconds later.

Omot, expressing remorse, insisted that he had no intention of causing any harm. Milutinov shared that the Serbian team was left stunned by the incident and had a challenging time coping with it.

“We didn’t sleep after the game. We had to get blood for him, because he was losing a lot of blood,” Milutinov revealed. “It was a very hard time for everyone. I hope this doesn’t happen to anyone in the world.”

Simanic’s release from the Manila hospital where he is currently being treated is uncertain. The player had contributed three points in 20 minutes of gameplay as a substitute during three World Cup games.

See also  The parks of the regime and the (true) nature of the Duce - Magazine

This incident has shocked the basketball community and reminds us of the physical risks athletes face while competing at the highest level. The Serbian team will undoubtedly rally around Simanic and continue to compete in the tournament with heavy hearts.

You may also like

Pogba, injury in Empoli-Juventus: exams are awaited. The...

Chinese Roller Skating Athlete Yu Junyan Prepares for...

Colombia Selection Gears Up for World Cup Qualifiers...

Football: Spain; national team, ‘unacceptable Rubiales behavior’ –...

Zheng Qinwen Makes Historic Breakthrough, Reaches Top 16...

an open investigation for intentional violence in a...

Former Cuban Baseball Player Eliecer O’Connor Brutally Stabbed...

US Open 2023 results: Jessica Pegula loses to...

FIBA 1ʤ4̣: An Exciting Game with Unpredictable Outcome

Neo-Nazis are already openly celebrated in the KHL....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy