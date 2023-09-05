Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency Deems Hospital in Panama Suitable for New Radiation Rooms

Vienna-Based International Atomic Energy Agency Endorses Hospital in Panama for Radiation Medicine Facilities

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency has deemed the “Dr. Rafael Hernández L.” hospital in David, Panama, as having sufficient facilities to develop new radiation rooms for radiotherapy and nuclear medicine. Dr. Enrique Estrada Lobato, the representative of the International Atomic Energy Agency, expressed during his visit to Panama that the hospital possesses the necessary conditions to house state-of-the-art equipment.

This visit by Estrada Lobato is in line with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s involvement in advising the project of the National Cancer Patient Care System and the establishment of the Western Cancer Center in Chiriquí. The primary objective of the Western Cancer Center is to alleviate overcrowding at the National Cancer Institute in Panama City and enhance the response capacity for diagnosing and treating patients from five provinces in the country’s interior.

Estrada Lobato commended the hospital’s potential for providing adequate care to patients in need of radiation medicine, stating that the considered areas within the facility are sufficient and will boast cutting-edge equipment. He further highlighted the significance of incorporating radiotherapy and nuclear medicine into the hospital’s services to ensure that cancer patients no longer have to be transferred to Panama City.

In addition to visiting the hospital, Estrada Lobato also explored the City of Health, which he described as “impressive” in terms of its potential for growth and becoming a regional hub for patient care, research, development, and innovation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s endorsement is expected to boost confidence in the Dr. Rafael Hernández L. hospital’s capacity to address the needs of cancer patients in the region. The organization’s recommendations will help improve the hospital’s radiation rooms, facilitating more efficient and advanced treatments.

