Palestine, land of Jorman Campuzano, will have a better soccer field

In Palestina, corregimiento of the municipality of And tamalesa sports scenario will be built that will produce more opportunities for new athletes, as the soccer player Jorman Campuzano, a player of Boca Juniors from Argentina, once had.

In this population, children, young people and adolescents have found in sport a life option, an alternative to get ahead and fulfill their dreams like Jorman, a son of these lands, whom many remember and take as an example of discipline, perseverance and overcoming.

Nearly a thousand inhabitants live in this corregimiento and it is made up of vulnerable families, some belonging to Afro-descendant communities that live from artisanal fishing, mango crops, pancoger and other trades.

Arístides Campuzano, sports manager, community leader and Jorman’s father, expressed the satisfaction of being able to see the beginning of a space that will be of great benefit to the young athletes of the corregimiento. “We have approached the Governor’s Office convinced and we have obtained a positive response.”

“We have our son Jorman who was born in this very humble hamlet and who has been in great national and international clubs, for this reason we ask God to light the way for us to continue in social work. Thanks to the visit we made to the Government of Cesar we achieved with our governor the project of this field. No longer for Jorman, it is for the children and youth of this corregimiento and the towns around it”, sports manager added.

The field in execution will have an investment that exceeds the $1.7 billionIt will be in Bermuda grass, it will also have its respective demarcation, installation of western bleachers arches, substitute bench, bio-healthy park and sufficient lighting. This complex sports arena, which will be built by the departmental government, will allow the practice of individual and team physical activities, which will generate health benefits in the child, youth and adult community, as well as social integration in these communities that lacked decent areas for leisure and recreation.

