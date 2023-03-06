Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will not play the Indian Wells tournament in the United States, scheduled for March 8 to 19: it was a widely expected eventuality, because the entry ban for those who are not vaccinated against is still in force in the country the coronavirus, and Djokovic is known not to be. For the same reason, Djokovic should also miss the Miami tournament, also in the United States, which will start a few days after Indian Wells.

Djokovic is in first place in the world rankings and at the end of January he had won his tenth Australian Open, one of the four most prestigious tournaments in the world. Due to his positions against the vaccine for the coronavirus, in 2022 Djokovic had skipped the Australian Open (where, however, this year he was allowed to participate even without being vaccinated) and all the tournaments taking place in the United States: Indian Wells and Miami, which are part of the Masters 1000 circuit, and the US Open, the most important American tennis tournament. In the United States, the ban on entering the country for unvaccinated people will expire on May 11, and it is therefore probable that Djokovic will be able to participate at least in the next edition of the US Open, scheduled for the end of August.