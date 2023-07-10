Sergio Rico lost 20 kilos in intensive care after horse accident – breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

Sergio Rico, the PSG goalkeeper, writes a message on Instagram: «I am constantly improving, I feel lucky. Thank you all for the love.” But his physique is proven: his muscle tone has been reduced by 30 percent

Sergio Rico returns to talk after 36 days in intensive care for the horse accident at the end of May. «I thank all those who have shown me their affection in these complicated days. I am continuously improving, I feel very lucky and I hope to see you again soon », the message he shared with a story on Instagram.

In short, he is recovering, but the road to the PSG goalkeeper’s return to the field is very long. Also because in the period spent in intensive care, writes The Athletic, Rico lost over 20 kilos, and his muscle tone was reduced by 30 percent. His physique is very tried.

What happened to him? On May 28, the goalkeeper fell off his horse during a pilgrimage to El Rocio, a few kilometers from his native Seville, sustaining serious head and neck injuries. He had gone out to go to a friend’s, but on the way the horse freaks out after hearing the sound of a truck and the goalkeeper is thrown from the saddle: on the ground, the animal’s hooves hit him on the head. After more than a month in intensive care Rico has woken up, communicating with family even though he still can’t speak well. The road to full recovery is still long.

