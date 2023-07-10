The sign in Svetosavska Street in Zemun is written incorrectly | Info

The sign with the name of the street in Zemun in Belgrade is written incorrectly.

A photo was published on social networks that made many laugh. It is a sign with the name of a street in Zemun in Belgrade. On it is written: “Sveto-Savska”, and below it an unknown person has attached a paper on which it is stated that literacy should be taken for granted.

The photo was posted on Twitter. “How immediately I woke up when I saw this“, are in the description on the social network. On the paper, which is attached to the board with the name of the street that is spelled incorrectly, it is stated that the adjectives, which are derived from the syntagm and end in ski, čki or ški, are written together.

The unknown person continued to explain. She even made a spreadsheet. In it, she wrote a noun and adjectives stating what is right and what is wrong. She wrote that the adjective svetosavska should be spelled together. This means that the sign with the name of the street should say: “Svetosavska”.

How immediately I woke up when I saw thispic.twitter.com/yCU3ifXls2 — Jelek (@NekaJelena)July 8, 2023

Also, many in the comments on Twitter wrote that the name was illiterately written. “Is there anyone literate among them?! Even if it had to be applied in a sentence, it would be interesting. If it wasn’t sad it would be funny”, “Like Dr. Fisherman… DR Fisherman“, are some of the comments.

