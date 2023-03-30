The championship returns after the break for the national teams with the 28th round of Serie A. On the pitch from Saturday 1st April to Monday 3rd April. Saturday at 20.45 Juventus-Hellas Verona, live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport UNO, Sky Sport 251, Sport 4K, Sunday at 12.30 Bologna-Udinese, live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251. The championship day closes Monday at 20.45 with Sassuolo-Turin, live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K
It starts again 1st April, but no joke in place. The Serie A championship returns after the break and the Scudetto race resumes Napoli. Napoli which will be involved in an advance of the Champions League match against Milan Sunday evening at 8.45pm. All post match commentary and interviews a Sky Football Club with Fabio Caressa and his guests: Beppe Bergomi, Luca Marchegiani, Marco Bucciantini and Paolo Di Canio. The advance of Saturday sees the Juventus at 20.45 host at the Stadium the Verona, live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport UNO, Sky Sport 251, Sport 4K. The Sunday lunchtime match will be Bologna-Udineselive on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, while the 28th day of the championship ends on Monday 3 April at 20.45 with Sassuolo-Turinlive on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K.
Serie A players who miss matchday 28 are disqualified
I am eighteen players who, following the decisions of the Serie A Sports Judge, will miss the 28th matchday:
- Marash Kumbulla (Roma)
- Roger Ibanez (Roma)
- M’Bala I’m Going (Spice)
- Matthew Pesina (Monza)
- Armando Izzo (Monza)
- Sergio Perez (Udine)
- Rodrigo Becao (Udine)
- Walace (Udine)
- Bram Nuytinck (Sampdoria)
- Diego Coppola (Verona)
- Youssef Maleh (Lecce)
- Samuel Umtiti (Lecce)
- Adam Marusic (Lazio)
- Bryan Cristante (Roma)
- Gianluca Mancini (Roma)
- Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)
- Leandro Paredes (Juventus)
- Danilo D’Ambrose (Inter)