The celebrated defender of Manchester United and the Serbian national team, Nemanja Vidić, is a candidate for admission to the Hall of Fame of the English Premier League.

Source: Profimedia

One of the best defensive footballers in history, Nemanja Vidić, is a candidate for admission to the Hall of Fame, the Premier League announced on Thursday.

Vidić is the second foreign player who was the captain of the Red Devils, for whom he played for seven and a half seasons and in that period won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, three League Cups and five Community Shield trophies.

He made 300 appearances and scored 21 goals, and was twice chosen as the best player of the season.

In addition to the Serb, who was recently a candidate for the position of president of the Football Association of Serbia, his partners in the defense of the Old Trafford club, Rio Ferdinand and Gary Neville, are on the list of candidates for the Hall of Fame.

Apart from them, the candidates are John Terry, Yaya Toure, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, Petr Cech, Michael Carrick, Andy Cole, Jermain Defoe, Les Ferdinand and Ashley Cole.

Fans will be able to vote for them until April 10, and the official induction ceremony for the three candidates into the Hall of Fame will be held in May this year.

(mondo.ba)