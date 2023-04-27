Home » Serie A, 32nd day: the matches, where to see them and the referees
Sports

Il thirty-second round of Serie A is spread over three days, from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 April. Two advances on Friday with Lecce-Udinese at 18.30 and Spezia-Monza at 20.45, live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251. Saturday 29 April at 15.00 the Campania derby Naples-Salernitanawhile at 18.00 it is the turn of Rome-Milan. Saturday night advance with Turin-Atalanta, at 20.45 live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and Sky Sport 4K. Five matches on Sunday which opens at 12.30 with Inter-Lazio, live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and Sky Sport 4K. Two appointments at 15.00 with Sassuolo-Empoli e Cremonese-Veronaat 18.00 Fiorentina-Sampdoria and at 20.45 the championship day ends with Bologna-Juventus.

Due players who, following the decisions of the Serie A Sports Judge, will miss matchday 32:

  • Marco Faraoni (Verona)
  • Leonard Sernicola (Cremonese)
