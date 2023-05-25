Home » Serie A, 37th day: the matches, where to see them and the referees
Sports

Serie A, 37th day: the matches, where to see them and the referees

by admin
Serie A, 37th day: the matches, where to see them and the referees

Il thirty-seventh round of Serie A is played from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 May. An early Friday at 20.45 Sampdoria-Sassuolo live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and also Sky Sport 4K. There are four matches on Saturday with Spezia-Turin e Salernitana-Udinese at 15.00, Fiorentina-Rome at 18.00 and 20.45 Inter-Atalanta live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 and on Sky Sport 4K. Sunday we start at 12.30 with Verona-Empoli on Sky Sport Calcio and Sky Sport 251, and then continue at 15.00 with Bologna-Naples e Monza-Lecce and at 18.00 Lazio-Cremonese. The championship round closes on Sunday 28 May at 20.45 with the challenge Juventus-Milan.

Serie A players who miss matchday 37 are disqualified

Ten players who, following the decisions of the Serie A Sports Judge, will miss matchday 37:

  • Robert Gagliardini (Inter)
  • Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)
  • Ruan Tressoldi (Sassuolo)
  • Philip Bandinelli (Empoli)
  • Fabiano Parisi (Empoli)
  • Luca Caldirola (Monza)
  • David Daniliuc (Salerno)
  • Norbert Gyomber (Salerno)
  • Eljif Diamond (Napoli)
  • Destiny Udogie (Udine)
See also  Juve, 636 minutes without a goal: Vlahovic inside the moment

You may also like

Alcaraz and Djokovic meet in the semi-finals, several...

Naples, another party for the Scudetto organized by...

Matelová will not compete for a medal with...

Board Rai split. Green light to the directors...

French Open: Feasible draw for Thiem at the...

Rome: Mourinho, I don’t think Dybala will play...

The four people suspected of having hanged a...

Dybala will not play in the Europa League...

Roland Garros | In childhood, Leheček looked up...

NFL coaching diversity program participants relish exposure to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy