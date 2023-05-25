Serie A, 37th day: the matches, where to see them and the referees

Il thirty-seventh round of Serie A is played from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 May. An early Friday at 20.45 Sampdoria-Sassuolo live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and also Sky Sport 4K. There are four matches on Saturday with Spezia-Turin e Salernitana-Udinese at 15.00, Fiorentina-Rome at 18.00 and 20.45 Inter-Atalanta live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251 and on Sky Sport 4K. Sunday we start at 12.30 with Verona-Empoli on Sky Sport Calcio and Sky Sport 251, and then continue at 15.00 with Bologna-Naples e Monza-Lecce and at 18.00 Lazio-Cremonese. The championship round closes on Sunday 28 May at 20.45 with the challenge Juventus-Milan.