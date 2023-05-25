Jineth Bedoya asks the JEP to open a macro case on sexual violence

the journalist Jineth Bedoya asked the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) to open a macro case on sexual violence and that a special intelligence group be created to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Cartagena.

This was stated in an act to commemorate the National Day for the Dignity of Women Victims of Sexual Violence in the framework of the Armed Conflict in the Casa de Nariño, which was attended by victims and the United Nations Special Representative on Violence Sexuality in Armed Conflict, Pramila Patten.

“Our dream, that of women and that of all the people who have faced sexual violence is that the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, and the magistrates who have the decision in their hands, understand the greatness of the historical moment that they had to assume. and open without further delay macro case number 11 of sexual violence,” Bedoya said.

The JEP, which emerged from the peace agreement signed between the Colombian government and the FARC in 2016, has 10 cases open in which it judges different crimes committed during the armed conflict, but none is about sexual violence.

Case of Jineth Bedoya:

In October 2021, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) condemned the Colombian State for violations of the rights of Bedoya, kidnapped by paramilitaries who raped her and subjected her to other humiliations.

The threats that Bedoya received since 1998 for her work in the newspaper El Espectador and an attack against her and her mother in 1999 had little echo in the Colombian Justice until the worst happened.

On May 25, 2000, she was kidnapped by paramilitaries outside the La Modelo prison in Bogotá when she was doing a journalistic investigation.

The journalist was kidnapped for 16 hours during which she “suffered serious verbal, physical, and sexual assaults,” and was finally abandoned near Villavicencio.