In anticipation of the 8th day of Serie A, Aquila wins at Reyer’s home with a Spaniard basket and Germani wins in extra time with 25 points from Petrucelli

Trento beats Taliercio (72-73), Spaniard’s basket was decisive 11” from the end, then Granger and Freeman (blocked by Grazulis) failed to overtake. For Reyer, her first home defeat in the league, a super Moraschini (23 points) is not enough. Reyer without Bramos, Trento without Flaccadori. Start in the sign of Watt (4 points, 2 blocks), careful defenses, first break of Venice (11-4). Reyer controls the black and whites well in rebounds (26-21, but 14 in attack), the entry of Forray revitalizes Trento (15-12), Moraschini has an excellent impact on the match (10 points), Venice ahead by 6 in the first mermaid (20-14). L’Aquila raises the intensity in defense in the second quarter, going up from -7 (23-16, triple from Parks) to +3 (25-28) with the points distributed among Molin’s players. Willis grabs rebounds in bunches on offense (6), but goes into the break with a modest 1/7 from the floor. Close match (35-33), Atkins and Udom with three fouls.

Trento returns more determined from the interval, Spagnolo grows and Reyer finds herself 8 points down (38-46), collecting an initial break of 13-3. The fouls begin to weigh, three for Spissu, Udom and Atkins, Moraschini is in the evening of grace (48-50), Trento moves away, Watt brings Venice closer from the line, the bianconeri ahead at the third siren (53-57), but Udom already out for fouls. Reyer catches Trento (61-61) with Brooks' 2 + 1, Moraschini is unstoppable, Molin also loses Atkins for a foul, but his players reverse the rebounding trend. Moraschini wins again (66-63), but Ladurner and Spagnolo put back the Trentino arrow. Point-by-point final, Brooks gives the last lead to Reyer (72-71) 31" from the siren, then Spanish's feat. (Michele Contessa)

Venezia: Moraschini 23, Watt 20, Freeman 11

Trento: Spagnolo 12, Grazulis 12, Crawford 11, Atkins 11a

TRIESTE-BRESCIA 90-91 dts

Final mockery for Trieste, betrayed by his best man in a very tight overtime. Trailing by two points with seven seconds to play, Legovich’s lineup relied on their best shooter who was fouled with a second and a tenth to play. For Bartley, hitherto impeccable from the line, the decisive error on the first of the two personal ones that gave the victory to Brescia. Germani steals nothing and celebrates a precious success to give continuity to last week’s excellent home performance against Tortona.

Bartley and Della Valle immediately protagonists in the initial 5-7 in the 3′. Trieste puts its head forward with Davis but doesn’t count on the pyrotechnic start of Petrucelli who signs a 3/3 from three points that sends Germani flying until the 11-18 of the 7′. Immediate time-out called by Trieste which interrupts the good moment in Brescia: Bartley, Gaines and Lever pack the partial which allows the home team to return until 19-21 at the end of the first quarter. Laquintana keeps Germani ahead, then it’s Deangeli and Lever (3/3 from the field for the long shot from Bolzano) who sign the break that launches Trieste up 33-25. Germani struggles but returns on minus five before Pacher’s dunk who sends the teams into the locker room right on the siren at 46-39.

The hosts try to escape at the opening of the second half, maximum advantage over 51-42 by Gaines then first Cournooh (55-53) and then Gabriel (60-58) bring Brescia back into contact in a third quarter which ends on 65 -64. Final sprint that opens in the sign of Massinburg, triple and flying basket for the 5-0 run that brings Germani ahead 65-69. Trieste struggles but holds up and Bartley is still the cover man of the hosts. He is responsible for the seven points that keep Legovich's formation ahead, 72-69 with 5 'on the clock. Extra mini in which home training keeps your nerve. Spencer makes his way in the paint, Gaines packs the basket which with 2'29" from the end gives oxygen to his team bringing it up to 78-72. Brescia equalized with one minute to play, Gaines and Petrucelli hit from three to make it 81-81 with 14" on the clock. Last possession of the landlords, Gaines gets blocked by Gabriel and triple wrong by Della Valle who sends the teams to extra time decided by Bartley's mistake. (Lorenzo Gatto)

Trieste: Bartley 29, Gaines 20, Lever e Vildera 8

Brescia: Petrucelli 25, Della Valle 16, Gabriel and Cournooh 12

16.00 Tortona-Naples (Eurosport 2)

17 Treviso-Milan

18.10 Virtus Bologna-Brindisi

18.30 Pesaro-Sassari

19.00 Scafati-Reggio Emilia

20 hours Verona-Varese (Eurosport 2) All matches live streamed on Eleven Sports