Cremonese-Roma 2-1 on the 24th day. record It is the first victory for the Lombards in the 2022-2023 Serie A season.

GOALS and HIGHLIGHTS

In the 82nd minute Cremonese-Rome 2-1. Ciofani scores for the hosts on a penalty kick

(( (Ciofani’s decisive penalty kick for Cremonese)

In the 71st minute Cremonese-Roma 1-1. Draw for the Giallorossi with Spinazzola

In the 46th minute the referee Piccinini expelled the Roma coach Mourinho with a direct red card. The teams had just returned to the field

At 17′ Cremonese-Roma 1-0. Tsadjout brings the Lombards ahead

(Roma coach Mourinho expelled)

Cremonese wins its first match of the season in Serie A and it is Josè Mourinho’s Roma who pay the price – sent off at the start of the second half with final controversy – who played a subdued game at Zini. The result is 2-1 for the Grigiorossi, as had already happened a few weeks ago in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia at the Olimpico, and it doesn’t make sense, at the end of 90′ well-played in which Ballardini’s team made the first advantage with Tsadjout, then Spinazzola recovered in the second half, but closed the match with captain Ciofani 7′ from the end with a penalty kick. The first three points from Cremonese also arrived with the collaboration of a lazy Roma for at least an hour of play and inattentive when it would have been necessary to push to bring home the victory and second place in the standings. Paid for a submissive attitude, even the tiredness of the Europa League match, which allowed the hosts to play the ball with great tranquility for long stretches of the match. Ballardini’s formation, ever so offensive with Tsadjout in front and behind him the ex Felix and Okereke and only two halfbacks (Benassi and Pickel) in the middle of the field, played a game of great energy. The doublings on the ball carriers and above all the high pressing in the Giallorossi half field were fundamental. Thus arrived the first goal of the hosts with a quick action with Benassi who found on the edge of the area Valeri good at supporting Tsadjout with his chest backwards who let go an unstoppable left foot for Rui Patricio. But after 17′ we would have expected Roma’s reaction and instead Mourinho’s team remained passive again trying to sting only on Dybala’s tears and Belotti’s (few) sidelines lined up as starter with Abraham on the bench. In fact, Carnesecchi didn’t have to make important saves, fearing only for a high free-kick from Dybala

