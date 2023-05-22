Home » Serie A, Empoli-Juventus 3-0 LIVE – Football
Serie A, Empoli-Juventus 3-0 LIVE

Serie A, Empoli-Juventus 3-0 LIVE – Football
Serie A, Empoli-Juventus 3-0 DIRECT

47′ GOAL! EMPOLI-Juventus 3-0! Caputo brace. Percussion of Akpa-Akpro, Caputo with a soft touch Szczesny mockery.

21′ GOAL! EMPOLI-Juventus 2-0! Lupert’s net. Fazzini’s corner, Caputo’s turn deflected by Akpa-Akpro, Szczesny reactive, Luperto unloads the tap-in under the crossbar.

18′ GOAL! EMPOLI 1-0 Juventus! Penalty of Caputo. Szczesny guesses the corner but doesn’t get there, Caputo is cold from 11 meters.

