Fiorentina beat Milan 2-1 The record

Fiorentina – MILAN 2-1 in the 95th minute! Theo Hernandez network. Milan counterattack, Saelemaekers serves the former Real Sociedad who, from a tight angle, puts the ball under the seven where Terracciano cannot reach

FIORENTINA – Milan 2-0 all’87’! Rete di Luka Jović. Cross by Dodó after a Viola counterattack, header by the former Madrid player who beats Maignan.

FIORENTINA – AC MILAN 1-0 in the 49th minute! Goal from Nico González’s penalty. The outside is cold and displaces Maignan, a shot below that leaves the Milan goalkeeper on the ground.

Fiorentina-Milan stops in the 13th minute for the tribute to Astori

Minute 13′, the Artemio Franchi Stadium, the Viola and Milan fans start to applaud and Fiorentina-Milan stops to remember Davide Astori, the former captain who died five years ago. Everyone applauded, even Stefano Pioli who trained him right in Florence, with whom he had established an incredible relationship. Even before the start of the match, the images of Davide Astori wearing the Fiorentina and national team shirts were broadcast on the Franchi giant screen, with the whole stadium applauding. At the end of the reading of the formations, the speaker recalled his disappearance which took place five years ago and when the name ‘Davide’ was pronounced, the whole stadium shouted ‘Astori’. Finally, at the entrance of the teams to the field in Curva Fiesole, a scenography appeared recalling the Fiorentina captain’s armband worn until last season, reminiscent of Davide Astori, with the Giglio di Firenze on the sides, then the crests of the four football districts Historical Florentine and in the center the inscription DA13.

