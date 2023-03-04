Home Sports Serie A: Fiorentina beat Milan 2-1 – Football
Sports

Serie A: Fiorentina beat Milan 2-1 – Football

by admin
Serie A: Fiorentina beat Milan 2-1 – Football
news-txt”>

Fiorentina beat Milan 2-1 The record

Fiorentina – MILAN 2-1 in the 95th minute! Theo Hernandez network. Milan counterattack, Saelemaekers serves the former Real Sociedad who, from a tight angle, puts the ball under the seven where Terracciano cannot reach

FIORENTINA – Milan 2-0 all’87’! Rete di Luka Jović. Cross by Dodó after a Viola counterattack, header by the former Madrid player who beats Maignan.

FIORENTINA – AC MILAN 1-0 in the 49th minute! Goal from Nico González’s penalty. The outside is cold and displaces Maignan, a shot below that leaves the Milan goalkeeper on the ground.

Fiorentina-Milan stops in the 13th minute for the tribute to Astori

Minute 13′, the Artemio Franchi Stadium, the Viola and Milan fans start to applaud and Fiorentina-Milan stops to remember Davide Astori, the former captain who died five years ago. Everyone applauded, even Stefano Pioli who trained him right in Florence, with whom he had established an incredible relationship. Even before the start of the match, the images of Davide Astori wearing the Fiorentina and national team shirts were broadcast on the Franchi giant screen, with the whole stadium applauding. At the end of the reading of the formations, the speaker recalled his disappearance which took place five years ago and when the name ‘Davide’ was pronounced, the whole stadium shouted ‘Astori’. Finally, at the entrance of the teams to the field in Curva Fiesole, a scenography appeared recalling the Fiorentina captain’s armband worn until last season, reminiscent of Davide Astori, with the Giglio di Firenze on the sides, then the crests of the four football districts Historical Florentine and in the center the inscription DA13.

See also  Mattarella rewards the Azzurri: Barella and Sirigu are Knights

CLASSIFICATION

THE FRAMEWORK OF THE 25TH DAY

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy