Tour de Suisse: Good start for Schachmann – Küng wins

Status: 11.06.2023 6:09 p.m

Two-time German road cycling champion Maximilian Schachmann got off to a good start at the Tour de Suisse.

The native of Berlin, who had been thrown back by injuries and illnesses for over a year, finished 14th over 12.7 kilometers in the opening time trial in Einsiedeln. Schachmann was 27 seconds behind the Swiss time trial specialist Stefan Küng.

“It’s good to be back in the race. It was my first time trial this year. I had a lot of health problems in the spring. It was tough. It wasn’t outstanding, but it was solid,” said Schachmann, who has hopes of participating in the Tour de France, which begins on July 1st.

Kung vor Evenepoel

With a lead of six seconds, Küng relegated world champion Remco Evenepoel to second place. The Belgian exceptional rider reported back strongly after his corona illness at the Giro d’Italia and is considered the first contender for overall victory. However, Evenepoel will not start the Tour de France, as he announced on the fringes of the race.

The Tour de Suisse continues on Monday with the second stage over 173.7 kilometers from Beromünster to Nottwil and ends next Sunday in Abtwil.