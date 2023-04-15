Serie A: Inter fails again, Monza moves to San Siro – Calcio

news-txt”>

Inter-Monza 0-1 The record How difficult it is for the beautiful Inter of Europe to dive back into the league. The European jingle didn’t play and the Nerazzurri collapsed again in Serie A, this time against a tough Monza, continuing the streak without a win that has lasted since the beginning of March and which has seen Simone Inzaghi’s men pick up just one point in their last five games. Caldirola’s goal gave another great night for Palladino’s Brianza and a new joy for patron Silvio Berlusconi, still hospitalized at the San Raffaele, achieving a success that hadn’t been around since last March 4th. A record knockout for Inter, who had never lost three consecutive games in the league without scoring a single goal. The number of defeats has reached eleven, but by now counting them has become an almost useless sport. Because it’s the usual performance that the nerazzurri have become accustomed to in recent months in Serie A: fragile in the defensive phase, soft in the offensive zone with the usual amount of missed goals, unable to change pace and also not very concentrated. Groundhog day in Inter colors. Nothing that hadn’t already been seen, in fact, and which should make not only Simone Inzaghi question a lot but also the club as regards the management by the coach. Because the risk that Inter, next season, the Champions League that is doing so well can only watch from the sofa is becoming more and more concrete.

And even the push from the 74 thousand who arrived at the Meazza was not enough, because the Nerazzurri were unable to take advantage of Milan’s draw. Even commenting on Inzaghi’s training choices is now complicated, because anyone who chooses to play responds in more or less the same way. As usual, Inter also tries with good will, creates and becomes dangerous, but struggles immensely to score. Lukaku would have conceded the good ball with a header, however hitting wide from Barella’s cross. Then the Belgian combines well with Correa, on the left foot of the Argentine however Di Gregorio overcomes himself and puts in a corner. The nerazzurri play the game but decidedly sub-rhythm, Monza (who lose Sensi due to injury) tries to sting on the counterattack. But Inzaghi’s team is a completely different team than the one seen in the Champions League. The most dangerous remains Lukaku even at the beginning of the second half, with a header on which Di Gregorio still responds present. Then the Belgian tries again, his left-handed shot from the edge ends just a little too high. The Brianza players, however, on the counterattack made it clear that the evening would be complicated for Inter, so much so that Dany Mota served by Pessina with his left foot almost made it to the crossroads. Inzaghi plays the Calhanoglu card on his return, but it is Palladino’s Monza who strikes: the former Caldirola is left alone by the Nerazzurri defense from a corner and strikes by beating Onana. Inter’s reaction was immediate, with Lautaro but face to face with Di Gregorio kicking at the Brianza goalkeeper. The final assault produced more chances for the Argentine but he headed from a corner but he never found the target. The last flash comes from Dzeko, who can’t find the right detour from two steps away. And now the Champions League race is getting more and more complicated for Inter