[Netease Sports News on the 5th]In the 16th round of Serie A, Inter Milan played at home against Naples. Dzeko scored the only goal of the game in the second half. In the end, Inter Milan defeated Naples 1-0. The Nerazzurri won 3 consecutive league victories. Naples’ 11 consecutive victories were ended and they suffered their first league defeat this season. After this round of competition, Naples continued to lead the standings with 41 points, and Inter Milan rose to fourth place with 33 points.

Inter Milan and Naples have faced each other 152 times in Serie A. Inter Milan has the upper hand with 68 wins, 38 draws and 46 losses. In the last three seasons, Inter Milan’s record against Naples in the league is 4 wins, 2 draws and unbeaten.

Inter Milan (352): 24-Onana/95-Bastoni, 15-Achelbi, 37-Skriniar/32-DiMarco (64’8-Gossens), 22 -Mkhitaryan (82’5-Galiardini), 20-Charhanoglu, 23-Barrera, 36-Damian (76’2-Dumfries)/90-Lu Kaku (64’10-Lautaro), 9-Dzeko (76’11-Correa).

Naples (433): 1-Meret/17-Oliviera, 13-Rahmani, 3-Jin Minzai, 22-Di Lorenzo/20-Zelinski (65’81-Raspa Dory), 68-Lobotka (85’18-Simeone), 99-Anguiza (76’91-Ndombele)/77-Kvaratsheria (76’7- Elmas), 9-Osmeen, 21-Politano (65’11-Lozano).