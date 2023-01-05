Home Sports Serie A-Inter Milan sent Naples 1-0 to Dzeko for the first league defeat- Shangbao Indonesia
Sports

Serie A-Inter Milan sent Naples 1-0 to Dzeko for the first league defeat- Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
Serie A-Inter Milan sent Naples 1-0 to Dzeko for the first league defeat- Shangbao Indonesia

January 06, 2023 01:30 AM

96

Inter Milan sent Naples 1-0 for the first league defeat

[Netease Sports News on the 5th]In the 16th round of Serie A, Inter Milan played at home against Naples. Dzeko scored the only goal of the game in the second half. In the end, Inter Milan defeated Naples 1-0. The Nerazzurri won 3 consecutive league victories. Naples’ 11 consecutive victories were ended and they suffered their first league defeat this season. After this round of competition, Naples continued to lead the standings with 41 points, and Inter Milan rose to fourth place with 33 points.

Inter Milan and Naples have faced each other 152 times in Serie A. Inter Milan has the upper hand with 68 wins, 38 draws and 46 losses. In the last three seasons, Inter Milan’s record against Naples in the league is 4 wins, 2 draws and unbeaten.

Inter Milan (352): 24-Onana/95-Bastoni, 15-Achelbi, 37-Skriniar/32-DiMarco (64’8-Gossens), 22 -Mkhitaryan (82’5-Galiardini), 20-Charhanoglu, 23-Barrera, 36-Damian (76’2-Dumfries)/90-Lu Kaku (64’10-Lautaro), 9-Dzeko (76’11-Correa).

Naples (433): 1-Meret/17-Oliviera, 13-Rahmani, 3-Jin Minzai, 22-Di Lorenzo/20-Zelinski (65’81-Raspa Dory), 68-Lobotka (85’18-Simeone), 99-Anguiza (76’91-Ndombele)/77-Kvaratsheria (76’7- Elmas), 9-Osmeen, 21-Politano (65’11-Lozano).

See also  A family of three in Changsha won gold at the Provincial Games - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Tennis for Ukraine, from Nadal to Zverev all...

“The most difficult stage of the last ten...

Milan: Tatarusanu, Vasquez and… Goalkeepers, market strategies

Totti, anti-money laundering friend: “Betting? I was in...

Andretti and GM together like Cadillac to enter...

Ronaldo postpones debut: Al Nassr must first cut...

Juve-Udinese, the probable formation: inside Rabiot, Kean and...

Why Apple Lost Trillion Dollars in One Year...

Jannik Sinner today in Adelaide: how he prepared...

Dakar 2023: here is the technology on board...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy