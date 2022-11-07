Original title: Football – Serie A: Juventus beat Inter Milan

On November 6, Juventus player Fagioli (middle bottom) celebrated with his teammates after scoring a goal.

On the same day, in the 13th round of the Italian Football League in the 2022-2023 season, Juventus defeated Inter Milan 2-0 at home.

On November 6, Juventus player Fagioli celebrates after scoring a goal.

On November 6, Juventus player Kostic (right) competed with Inter Milan player Lautaro Martinez in the game.

On November 6, Juventus player Kostic (left) and Inter Milan player Barrera competed in the game.

On November 6, Juventus player Milik (left) and Inter Milan player De Vrij competed in the game.

On November 6, Inzaghi, the head coach of the Inter Milan team, commanded on the sidelines of the game.

On November 6, Juventus player Danilo (right) and Inter Milan player Dzeko competed in the game.

On November 6, Juventus player Fagioli (right) and Inter Milan player Calhanoglu (middle) competed in the game.