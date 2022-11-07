Source title: Yang Mi and Gong Jun’s “Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker Moon Red” has completed another breakthrough and innovation of the oriental fantasy universe of stellar gravity

A few days ago, produced by iQiyi, Tencent Animation, Stellar Gravity Media, produced by Stellar Gravity Media, Dai Ying, Wang Yixu, Zhang Yucheng as chief producers, Yang Mi, Gong Jun starring "Fox Demon Little Matchmaker Moon Red" "Officially completed, and released photos and production specials. Adapted from the head IP of Guoman, the play has attracted much attention with its wonderful story and strong production team. The stills and specials released this time have once again filled the expectations of the outside world with excellent texture. Yang Mi and Gong Jun lead the super lineup to perform Light and shadow and non-heritage culture share oriental aesthetics "Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker Moon Red Chapter" tells the story of Tushan Honghong (played by Yang Mi), the righteous head of the Tushan fox clan, who met and gradually fell in love with the descendant of the Dongfang family, Dongfang Moon Moon (played by Gong Jun), in order to protect the beloved. In order to maintain the peace between the two races, the two lovers had to go back and forth and go through all kinds of difficulties… Judging from the released stills and specials, the leading actors Yang Mi, Gong Jun and many powerful actors and young actors are fully committed to working together. It restores a delicate and high-spirited emotional story. In the final episode, the 2,400-square-meter virtual studio set up in Hengdian by the crew of "Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker Moon Red" was officially exposed. As the first work in China to use XR virtual production, the crew combined the image output of the real-time engine with camera tracking to integrate real characters with virtual scenes, characters and light and shadow effects. It is believed that with the blessing of new technologies, the extremely splendid images of "Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker in Moonlight" can not only bring an immersive audio-visual experience, but also convey the unique charm of oriental aesthetics. In addition, from Suzhou embroidery to velvet flowers, from filigree to Xianju lanterns, the special edition also shows the ingenious use of intangible cultural heritage culture in "Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker Moon Red". These exquisite skills are perfectly combined with the beautiful scenes created in the play, which delicately present the unique charm of Chinese traditional excellent culture and oriental aesthetics. "Explosive output machine" join forces Eastern love touches hearts again From the highly acclaimed manga drama "Once upon a Time there was a Lingjian Mountain", to the popular oriental fantasy drama "Canglan Jue", iQIYI and Stellar Gravity Media have joined forces in recent years to provide audiences with many "Breakthrough" masterpiece. Especially the 2022 summer hit drama "Canglan Jue", its excellent worldview construction ability makes the audience unable to stop, and makes the outside world full of expectations for the latest collaboration between the two "popular output machines". It is not difficult to see from the finalized special edition that the creation of "Fox Fairy Little Matchmaker Moon Red Chapter" lived up to expectations. It not only gave a passionate story, but also gave a brilliant audio-visual performance, but also did not forget to enhance the essence of IP and convey the power of love and perseverance. This precise grasp of oriental aesthetics and delicate emotions is expected to once again capture the attention of the majority of the audience.

