Figueroa voted and announced who will occupy his bench as national deputy

in the middle of the Primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory elections (PASO) 2023 in Neuquén, the governor-elect, Rolando Figueroa, cast his vote and gave his opinion on the national electoral landscape. However, the detail that resonated the most was He announced his replacement in the Chamber of Deputies.

The governor-elect of Neuquén, Rolando Figueroa, came to vote at school 125 and after fulfilling his civic duty, he spoke out about the national electoral scene. “She is a different election because we do not have a candidate,” he said.

Figueroa commented that when voting he tries to “enjoy the scenario of what can be chosen, I enjoy the moment of voting“he mentioned. At the same time, he exhibited noticing a certain lack of interest in the community for suffrage. “There are issues that distance the political class from the neighbor, the worst thing we can do is not choose“, he guaranteed. “I always have to be aware and Participate based on what your heart says“he added.

Figueroa compared these elections with the provincial ones and assured that they are different. «Those of April They were clearly polarized. Today you see a stage with five spaces where the elections would be distributed »identified.

“Regardless of who is president, Neuquén is going to play a fundamental role and with federalism it will be coordinated with the province,” he guaranteed.

RIO NEGRO newspaper consulted who will be his replacement on the bench as a national deputy once he takes office as governor, to which Figueroa affirmed «Osvaldo Llancafilo, he intends to assume«. This is the current Minister of Government and Education.

