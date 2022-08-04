Bologna, 3 August 2022 – Simone Inzaghi pointed out Denzel Dumfries as “irreplaceable”. The coach ofInter warned its management: a possible sale of the winger would risk weakening the squad, being the former PSV a perfect interpreter in 3-5-2. The Chelsea, in fact, he continues to put pressure on the Nerazzurri, who are resisting for now. A hesitation would come only in the event of a sensational offer, come on 50 million euros and up. If this check were to pop up on Marottathe Milanese manager has the alternatives ready: Wilfried Singo from Torino, Serginho Dest of Barcelona or Timothy Chestnuts of Leicester City. Meanwhile, the negotiations for the termination of Alexis’ contract continue SanchezMentor Dzeko it will honor its contract until 2023 and will go on release next summer.

Milan, the alternatives to Renato Sanches

Il Milan saw the trail leading to fade away Renato Sanches. The Lille midfielder has long accepted the court of Paris Saint Germainwho now seems to have found the square with the French to conclude the transfer. Maldini, therefore, he returns to probe other objectives that until now had remained in the background. Difficult the two of Tottenham, Pape Matar Sarr e Tanguy Ndombele; complicated too Douglas Luiz dell’Aston Villa, which remains at the top of the list of favorites at Milanello. The “simpler” alternative to reach would be Davide Frattesi: courted by Roma and, for the moment, also abandoned by the Capitoline, the midfielder of Sassuolo it is valued at 30 million euros.

Juve, Milenkovic’s week

The Juventus could still modify its defense department. After the farewell of De Ligt and the grafting of Bremernow it is Rugani which might be healthy. If the central blue left, Cherubs will knock on the doors of the Fiorentina per Milenkovic. The purple defender has a deadline: he has to decide his future by this weekend, otherwise he will stay a Firenze and will renew the contract, which will end in 2023. The bianconeri also continue to negotiate Arthur with the Valencia, who if he agrees to pay half of the salary could welcome the Brazilian midfielder on loan. Furthermore, to complete the department, the negotiations with the PSG for Paredes, for which, however, the Parisians are asking for 25 million euros; too many for the Old Lady, who could fall back on the Miralem used safe Pjanicdeparting from Barcelona.

The other negotiations

Il Napoli began negotiations with the entourage of Fabian Ruiz for the renewal of the contract, expiring in 2023. The Spaniard could have a termination clause of 30 million euros, valid only for clubs in the Liga, where the midfielder would like to return to play in the near future. For the Neapolitans, moreover, they are hot hours for Kepa, who could wear blue with the dry loan formula. The Torino offered 7 million plus bonuses for Wout Fielddefender of Reims on which there is also the Fiorentina; the French ask for at least 11. The MonzaFinally, calmly look for a tip: Petagna has already accepted and serves the agreement with the Napolibut the crazy idea doesn’t go away Icardito be realized eventually at the end of the market.

Read also: Serie A, Dazn-Tim agreement for rights