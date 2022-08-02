Bologna, 2 August 2022 – Miralem Pjanic may soon come back in A league. The midfielder, who moved to the Barcelona two years ago, he could leave Catalonia to return to Italia. The feeling with the Barça it has never fully blossomed and there is no shortage of offers in our league for the Bosnian. In addition to a possible backfire della Vecchia Signora, Milan, Napoli and Fiorentina would be added to the list of interested clubs. The Blaugrana would look for one definitive transfer to replenish the club’s coffers.

Juve, Rugani can say hello. Rome on Bailly

Cherubini works on the outgoing market. Daniele Rugani can leave and Galatasaray is on him: the player likes the destination and the bianconeri, in case of sale, would fall on Milenkovic of the Fiorentina. Regarding the power plant market, the Roma stay on Eric Bailly of Manchester United. The deal is complex for the figures and for the competition Sevillewhich increased the pressure on the Red Devils. Tiago Pintotherefore, he looks around to find alternatives: Marcos year del Feyenoord, Japhet Handy of Tottenham (on which there is also Milan) and the free agent Dan-Axel Zagadou.

The other negotiations

Charles Of Ketelaere signed with the Milan. Carney Chukwuemekagoal of the Rossoneri, will soon become a new player of the Chelsea, as announced by Aston Villa. There Sampdoriaonce sold Damsgaardcould sink for Villar of Rome. There Lazio look for a possible replacement for Milinkovic-Savic in the names of ZielinskiLuka Sucic of Salzburg and Ivan Ilic of Verona. The Torino put Meret as a first choice for your own poles. Giulio Maggiore goes towards Sassuolowhich could trade it on par with Defrel or with Abdou Harroui, with the addition of a € 1 million adjustment. There Cremonese is at an advanced stage with Rapid Vienna to buy Emanuel Discomfortcentral defender.

