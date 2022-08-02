With the death of Ayman Al Zawahiri a historical phase of global jihadism closes and various questions arise. The first concerns the future of Al Qaeda, an organization of which Zawahiri has been the leader since bin Laden’s death in 2011.

Al Qaeda will want to announce a new emir soon, to demonstrate that it is capable of recovering from the blow immediately – as after the death of Bin Laden – the social networks linked to the Qaedist world, worried by the loss of image, repeat the message that the death of a leader , as important as it is, little changes and that what matters is faith in jihad.