Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 30th day

There are four games in the Sunday which opens at 12.30 with Lecce-Sampdoria , live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and streaming on NOW. Commentary Dario Massara with commentary by Lorenzo Minotti. The sideline connections are by Francesco Modugno. At 15.00 they take the field Torino e Salernitana while at 18.00 it’s up to Sassuolo-Juventus . The day ends at 20.45 with Rome-Udinese .

The Sky Sports studies on Sunday

Giorgia Cenni guide The House of Sport Day to deepen the themes of the 12.30 match, together with Andrea Marinozzi, Stefano De Grandis and Lorenzo Minotti in connection from Lecce. From 18.30 to 19.30 on Sky Sport 24, Sara Benci leads Goleador – Time for goals, the broadcast dedicated to Serie A goals, with the Gol Collection and the SkyLights of the matches played up to that moment, the interviews, the connections with the correspondents, the first comments, the previews of the evening and the talents of Sky Sport. The program will also have a night version, with all the Serie A goals of the day and beyond. Sunday evening closes with Fabio Caressa and his Sky Football Clubcon Beppe Bergomi, Luca Marchegiani, Marco Bucciantini and Giancarlo Marocchi. In the news space, Federica Frola. Inside the program, all the images from the day of Serie A and the SkyLights of the Sunday evening match as early as 10.50pm.