Home Sports Paris Saint Germain loses to Lyon: bankruptcy for PSG
Sports

Paris Saint Germain loses to Lyon: bankruptcy for PSG

by admin
Paris Saint Germain loses to Lyon: bankruptcy for PSG

Status: 04/02/2023 11:35 p.m

French soccer champions Paris Saint Germain has in the Ligue 1 suffered the second home bankruptcy in a row.

After the 0:2 against Rennes Stadium The star ensemble around world champion Lionel Messi also lost 0: 1 (0: 0) against Olympic Lyon. The lead of the leader of the table over the pursuer RC Lens has melted down to six points.

  • 29th matchday
    arrow right

Bradley Barcola (56th minute) scored the winning goal for the guests. After being eliminated in the Champions League by Bayern Munich (0:3 on aggregate) and losing in the round of 16 French Cup (1-2 against Marseille), the league title is the only one PSG could still win this season.

See also  Hyundai has renewed its partnership with As Roma

You may also like

Feyenoord-Ajax, Klaasen injured by an object: match suspended...

Lukaku: goal and celebration to respond to racist...

Children as goods – Talents in professional football...

Tour of Flanders, Tadej Pogacar crashes the Strava...

Hansa Rostock loses against 1. FC Magdeburg

Fiorentina beat Cremonese 2-0 in the second semi-final...

DFB-Pokal: From BVB – “Leipzig ate us up...

Ideal Bari-Grottaglie: finally Sunday, finally a cheer match

The emotional highlights of winter

At Easter we fly with the Montegrappa Trophy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy