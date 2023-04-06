Status: 04/02/2023 11:35 p.m

French soccer champions Paris Saint Germain has in the Ligue 1 suffered the second home bankruptcy in a row.

After the 0:2 against Rennes Stadium The star ensemble around world champion Lionel Messi also lost 0: 1 (0: 0) against Olympic Lyon. The lead of the leader of the table over the pursuer RC Lens has melted down to six points.

Bradley Barcola (56th minute) scored the winning goal for the guests. After being eliminated in the Champions League by Bayern Munich (0:3 on aggregate) and losing in the round of 16 French Cup (1-2 against Marseille), the league title is the only one PSG could still win this season.