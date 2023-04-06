A Russian citizen fell from the 19th floor of a building, and on the way to the hospital he allegedly sang.

Izvor: Facebook/RT Balkan/Screenshot

One Russian who is 41 years old fell from the 19th floor of the building onto a parked Nissan car, writes “Rasha Today”. Witnesses report seeing and hearing him shouting from the 19th floor terrace before he fell.

It is not yet known whether he was a tenant of the apartment complex where the incident took place. In the video that has since appeared, a man can be seen walking with the help of a doctor to an ambulance.

He suffered serious injuries to his head and spine and was taken to the hospital in a serious condition. According to some reports, he is allegedly sang on the way to the hospital, although it was not confirmed or recorded. What is certain is that the fall left great consequences for him and no information has yet arrived as to whether he is alive.



A Russian fell from the 19th floor of a building Izvor: Youtube/Invincible Russia

(WORLD)