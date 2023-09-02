Home » Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 3rd day
Sports

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 3rd day

by admin
Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 3rd day

Four Serie A matches on Saturday with two matches at 6.30pm, Bologna-Cagliari live on Sky Sports Calcio, Sky Sports and Udinese-Frosinone. In the evening, at 20.45, it’s the turn of Atalanta-Monza live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and Sky Sport 4K e Naples-Lazio.

The studios of Sky Sports

Appointment today with Sky Calcio the Original, conducted by Alessandro Bonan, with Gianluca Di Marzio, Alessandro Costacurta, Giancarlo Marocchi, Paolo Condò and Veronica Baldaccini. In the pre and post match studies and in the in-depth programs of Sky Sport 24 the salient images of all the Serie A matches thanks to the SkyLightsthe Sky Sport branded highlights, mini films with the best of the match in about three minutes, the commentary from the Sky commentators and the touch of Sky Sport Tech.

See also  US Open | Medvedev beat Wu Yibing and Serena Williams for the curtain call_Player_Match_Liu Jie

You may also like

From Bundesliga to PSG. Kolo Muani lived to...

Cuban Triple Jumper LIADAGMIS Povea Takes Third Place...

Fast Wi-Fi at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium...

Jabari Smith Jr. Showcases Versatile Offense in Recent...

Barcelona sign Cancelo and Joao Felix

Unexpected Results Shake Up Quarterfinal Crosses in Central...

Roma-Milan, CM’s report cards: Leão enchants, Loftus-Cheek devastating....

“Jinhua Bank Cup” Bawu Basketball League brings together...

Latvia Shocks Spain with Upset Victory in FIBA...

F1, in Monza R3TO presents the video clip...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy