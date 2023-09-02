Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 3rd day

Four Serie A matches on Saturday with two matches at 6.30pm, Bologna-Cagliari live on Sky Sports Calcio, Sky Sports and Udinese-Frosinone. In the evening, at 20.45, it’s the turn of Atalanta-Monza live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and Sky Sport 4K e Naples-Lazio.

The studios of Sky Sports

Appointment today with Sky Calcio the Original, conducted by Alessandro Bonan, with Gianluca Di Marzio, Alessandro Costacurta, Giancarlo Marocchi, Paolo Condò and Veronica Baldaccini. In the pre and post match studies and in the in-depth programs of Sky Sport 24 the salient images of all the Serie A matches thanks to the SkyLightsthe Sky Sport branded highlights, mini films with the best of the match in about three minutes, the commentary from the Sky commentators and the touch of Sky Sport Tech.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

