Start of the championship at 18.30 with Milan-Udinese and Sampdoria-Atalanta Inter are busy tonight in Lecce. Debut for Monza against Turin

MILANO

In the sky of Milan from today, the fans will put aside the traditional constellations to observe above all the second star, goal of Inter and Milan after sharing the last two championships, arriving paired at 19 championships won, one step away from the historic goal that doubles the stakes in this endless Milanese tri-color sprint, which began two years ago with the end of Juventus’ domination.

Thanks to the title of defending champion, AC Milan is the first to start Serie A at home with Udinese in front of the packed San Siro: 70 thousand spectators two days before mid-August in a semi-deserted Milan are the mirror of the wave of endless enthusiasm of the Rossoneri audience.

Stefano Pioli starts again with a starting line-up without new signings to set up a soft transition that should bring De Ketelaere onto the field in the second half (Origi and Adli will also start on the bench).

«It’s a strong Milan – says Stefano Pioli – it will be the pitch that will say whether more or less than last year. I saw in my players the same eyes and the same spirit of last season. We never worried about the predictions and what was said about us outside Milanello ».

Even if the game of charging the players through external underestimation becomes more difficult because now the wind blows more decisively from Milanello’s side.

More turbulent on the eve of Inter’s debut, tonight in Lecce with the newly promoted hosts.

Simone Inzaghi sent a very clear message to the Zhang family: «With company and property we have agreed that the market in and out is closed, except for the replacement for Frog in defense. The team must remain this ».

A clear call to avoid other excellent sales, after having already let Perisic leave on a free transfer in June. Inzaghi is impatient and absolutely does not want to give up Skriniar, in the direction of Psg or Chelsea, or Dumfries, another Nerazzurri that the Blues like.

It is not certain that he will be satisfied because the Nerazzurri executives know that Suning always needs to make cash and therefore the end of this story will depend on the economic amounts put on the table by the suitors.

Precisely for this reason the coach has drawn a very precise boundary also thinking about the Nerazzurri fans: “Out of respect for them, I will no longer talk about the transfer market.” The financial difficulties of the main sponsor Digitalbits late with payments do not help. In this regard, another cryptocurrency company would have come forward: Binance, already on the shirts of Lazio.

Milan have fewer worries. The only serious prospect concerns Leao, included in the list of candidates for the Golden Ball together with teammate Maignan (the only two exponents of Serie A besides Vlahovic).

PSG would be ready to offer 70 million for the Portuguese striker. Too little given that Milan are protected by the 150 million release clause. But agent Jorge Mendes intends to lower it to 70-80 at the time of the renewal of the contract (expires in 2024) which will begin to be discussed in September, after the market is over after an extensive continental survey conducted by the prosecutor.

At that point it would make more sense to eliminate it completely and any approach of a big European to the Rossoneri jewel could be a danger. –