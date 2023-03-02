news-txt”>

On the Monza-Empoli field DIRECT at 3 pm on 4 March for the 25th matchday of Serie A

Eve

The return from disqualification of Marlon and Birindelli, the forced stop of Donati for double yellow in Salerno. Revolving doors at Monza, if it is true that beyond the sports judge’s stops, it is also the infirmary that leaves Palladino with limited choices on the eve of the home match against Empoli, on Saturday at 3pm. With Rovella’s absence , already stopped in the previous round due to the concurrence between the ankle sprain and the sum of cards to be served, not even Mota Carvalho will be in the match. The Portuguese suffered an unnatural movement in his ankle in the fourth stoppage time in Salerno which forced him to use crutches at the beginning of the week. In attack, after the chance offered to Gytkjaer, Petagna will certainly return. In the middle – confirmed the presence of a Sensi now almost fully recovered after the long stop – Ranocchia and Pessina play for the shirt that in Campania, against Paulo Sousa, had been Machin’s. Usual back and forth between wing and trocar for Ciurria, who could leave the place on the side to the returning Birindelli.