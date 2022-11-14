The championship gives way to the World Championship, but we already feel nostalgia for it and we can’t wait for it to restart. Because it is true that the first fifteen days were marked by a Napoli show capable of frightening everyone with its numbers (41 points, +8 on Milan second, 11 consecutive victories, zero defeats, 37 goals scored, +25 difference goals), but it is equally true that the championship is still alive and those who chase do not give up (Milan), grow (Juve), start again (Inter).