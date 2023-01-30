AC Milan’s black moment takes on increasingly dark colors. As if the defeats against Inter, Lazio and Sassuolo weren’t enough, now Stefano Pioli risks having to do without a key player in midfield, Ismael Bennacer. In fact, the Algerian risks missing Sunday’s derby due to an injury to his left hamstring. In the coming days, instrumental tests will be carried out which will allow us to assess the extent of the muscle problem. With the coach who would have thought of a three-way midfield with Bennacer, Tonali and probably Pobega, to try to stop the defensive bleeding of the last few games, with 12 goals conceded, another problem to solve.