news-txt”>

Naples-Cremonese DIRECT On the field Sunday 12 February for the 22nd day

RESULTS

CLASSIFICATION

EVE



“We’re not thinking about the Champions League, we’re thinking about the match against Cremonese. We know it’s a fundamental game, because if you’re Napoli you have direct matches or games that you absolutely must win. It’s not a direct match, write that we have to win 13 games for the title but no one gives them to us”. The Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said on the eve of the match against Cremonese. Spalletti thinks about the knockout on penalties in the Italian Cup against Cremonese: “We were disappointed – he said – because we needed it to show how strong Gaetano, Zerbin, ZedaDka, Berenzynski are; it would have been a competition to be attributed entirely to those who don’t play always from the beginning, gaining experience, because we have a squad that, complete like today, can play many games. Let’s think about the right attitude as with Salernitana and Spezia, but the sooner you give a direction to the match and less anxiety will take over. When the minutes increases the determination and the desire to win but tension and nervousness also take over. So I expect play in the strait and more verticalization, this is needed”.