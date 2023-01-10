Original title: Serie A synthesis: Atalanta reversed Bologna

The 17th round of the Italian Football League ended on the 9th. Atalanta defeated Bologna 2:1 in an away game.

Atalanta’s Hejlund celebrates after scoring a goal.The picture comes from the official website of the Atlanta team

The home team Bologna came out on top early. In the sixth minute, Orsolini got the ball from the edge of the penalty area and volleyed the far corner accurately. After breaking the goal, he raised his hands and dedicated the goal to the former Bologna coach Mihajlovic who died not long ago.

After changing sides to fight again, Bologna’s offensive continued unabated. Atalanta coach Gasperini replaced Boga and Zappacosta, and the effect was immediate. In the 47th minute, Boga assisted teammate Kupmenas to score. Boga, who performed well, provided another assist in the 58th minute, sending a through pass for Heylund, who scored the ball in the penalty area, and Atlanta achieved a reversal. Since then, the two sides have not scored again, and Atlanta finally returned with a full three-pointer after four rounds of the league.

In another game, Verona beat Cremonese 2-0 at home, ending 11 rounds of the league without a win, and Lazovic doubled. (Li Mengqing)