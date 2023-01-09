Names not up to par: Pioli makes the substitutions and is reached. The Milanese come out resized from this round. Final party for Mou but the Giallorossi, apart from the final, didn’t produce anything

After Inter, the 93rd minute is also fatal for Milan. Another sensational 2-2 after that of Monza, takes Milan away from the dream of the second star for one of the two teams, but yesterday’s result is even heavier in terms of the championship because it takes away the closest pursuer from Naples. Pioli goes from -5 to -7, he is joined by Juve in second place and loses the great opportunity to take advantage of Friday’s direct clash at the Maradona between Spalletti’s team and Allegri’s.

The Milanese come out of this matchday downsized, but regardless of the way in which the two last-gasp draws arrived (Inter after scoring an unjustly canceled 3-1 and Milan after dominating the game for 80′) there it is a fact that unites the two teams: the summer transfer market did not bring benefits to the two teams. Like Inter, Milan gets worse when it changes. Good replacements, now that five can be done, are essential to recover results or control them when you’re ahead.

AC Milan’s blackout in the last 10 minutes of the match is clearly due to the desperation of Roma who tried everything, but the management of those minutes is worrying. The goals both came from dead balls, but dead balls come when you find yourself closed in the area, commit unnecessary fouls, you no longer control the game. Until the final minutes, with the entry into the field of some players not at the top at the moment, Milan had played a game without any difficulty, fully deserving the double advantage. Without even showing who knows what, but in front of the absolute nothing produced by Roma for 80′-85′ it was enough. There are moments in a season that weigh more than others. After seeing him lose against Inter, putting pressure on Napoli in view of the match against Juve by staying at -5 was essential for Milan. Now the Neapolitans can afford two out of three results against Juve. Even in the event of a draw and a simultaneous Rossoneri victory, the advantage would remain at +5 and therefore reassuring. See also "Zero hunger goal". The UN pre-summit on food security opens in Rome

To conclude the analysis on the San Siro match, a few words on Roma: the result was clearly welcomed with enthusiasm by the players, but the team took their first shot on goal in the 87th minute. The skill in set pieces cannot hide the enormous difficulties in developing a proactive and acceptable game. That of San Siro is only the last of the opaque performances of Mourinho’s Roma. Without schemes, ideas, movements and almost always with ten players under the ball. Incapable of taking the initiative and making a convincing offensive pressing. Yet the players are there as evidenced by the changes decisive results in rekindling a final flame. Just read the names that Roma had on the bench and those that Milan had to realize it. Mou entered people like Matic, El Shaarawy, Belotti and still had Camara, Spinazzola, Vina, Solbakken, Shomurodov available… Pioli entered Pobega, Vranckx, De Ketelaere, Gabbia and the rest was very little stuff. For this too, however, it was a serious mistake by Pioli to remove Giroud, also a defensive pillar on high balls, the only danger that Roma could create.

Juve thanks to this result continues its climb. The bianconeri continue to win with a short face: 1-0 with difficulty, on the wire, but so many now that they cannot be considered random. It is the risky Juve brand. When the squad is complete, it is legitimate to expect more. But it is said that that more will not come with Allegri. Will what we see be enough to achieve a sensational comeback for the Scudetto? See also Ragusa is too high an obstacle, Broni overwhelmed at PalaBrera

Referees: Abisso continues to collect sensational errors, such as the one of the first penalty given to Napoli with the help of the World Var (!) Valeri who called him back to the monitor, where, however, he had a duty not to commit yet another serious error of his career.

January 9, 2023 (change January 9, 2023 | 00:44)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

