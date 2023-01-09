In Mugnai di Feltre a family of three was injured in the late afternoon of Sunday 8 January: the Toyota Verso in which father, mother and daughter were traveling went off the road in via Musil just before the intersection with via Valentine, overturning in the irrigation ditch alongside the roadway. The heaviest consequences were suffered by the twenty-year-old daughter who suffered serious injuries to her hand and was hospitalized in Verona. The doctors from the Feltre emergency room, the carabinieri and the firefighters intervened on the spot and made the destroyed car safe. The Belluno provincial command of firefighters had to call in the crane truck to remove the machine from the canal

