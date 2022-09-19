Home Sports Serie A, the podcast of the own goals after the 7th matchday
Serie A, the podcast of the own goals after the 7th matchday

In the sixth episode of the “Audiogol” podcast, the own goals, with all their imitations, comment on the best of Serie A and Champions League and the most curious and controversial episodes

The sixth episode of “Audiogol”, the Gazzetta dello Sport podcast hosted by the own goals, is now available. In this sixth episode, protagonists Allegri and Arrivabene, Luciano Spalletti and Simone Inzaghi. The Juventus coach launches the hashtag #LanducciOut while the CEO sheds light on the future of the coach, the Napoli coach rejoices over the victory of his team at San Siro and that of Inter explains the reason for the changes in the first half . The episode closes with Gian Piero Gasperini who enjoys the misfortunes of others, always without rancor.

19 September – 14:39

