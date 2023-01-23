Home Sports Serie A transfer market, today’s news 23 January – Video news
Sports

Serie A transfer market, today’s news 23 January – Video news

by admin

At Inter, Milan Skriniar’s situation is taking center stage: the farewell could take place as early as this week. Meanwhile, Napoli is working on various confirmations. Among these, there is the extension for Alex Meret even if his agent, Federico Pastorello, has made it known that proposals have arrived from the Premier League. The Zaniolo case is always hot. Totally broken with Roma, there was a first contact between Claudio Vigorelli, the player’s agent, and Fabio Paratici, to eventually bring him to Tottenham. Market news of the day in our newsletter (by Salvatore Malfitano)

