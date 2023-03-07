9
(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 06 – Turin beat Bologna 1-0 (1-0) in the postponement of the 25th day of the Serie A football championship played on the grounds of the Olympic Grande Torino stadium in Turin. The goal: Karamoh in the first half on 22′. (HANDLE).
