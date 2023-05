Round number 34 full of big matches. Turin loses Schuurs against Monza. In Atalanta out Palomino and in doubt Hojlund. Allegri will not have Paredes. There are eight ‘new’ disqualified players in addition to Pinamonti and Quagliata who have to serve the second day of disqualification. Sarri has only Marcos Antonio in the middle while Mourinho loses other pieces. Here is the situation of the unavailable team by team