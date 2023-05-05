Home » Targa Florio 2023 at the start, Crugnola leads after Ps1, best Sicilian Prophet
World

Targa Florio 2023 at the start, Crugnola leads after Ps1, best Sicilian Prophet

by admin
Targa Florio 2023 at the start, Crugnola leads after Ps1, best Sicilian Prophet

by blogsicilia.it – ​​3 seconds ago

First the departure from Piazza del Parlamento in the shadow of Palazzo dei Normanni, headquarters of the Ars, the embrace of the protagonists with Palermo. Then the roar of the engines and the start of the “dance” with the special stage Ninni Vaccarella which has…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Targa Florio 2023 at the start, Crugnola leads after PS1, best Sicilian Prophet appeared 3 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Majorino: “The Democratic Party is for legality. Salvini cannot attack us, he sided with Qatar and Putin"

You may also like

Erdogan arrests six journalists on World Press Freedom...

Clouds on the crown of Charles not yet...

LIVE F1 GP Miami, first free practice Mercedes....

Lawyer Irina Borović defends the father of the...

Luxury poster for Spring in the City in...

China and Russia may request the closure of...

Which sponsor pulled a stake of 121 million...

Panic at the Forum in Palermo, blanks fired...

Lawyer Irina Borović defends the father of the...

U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy